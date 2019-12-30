Global  

'This one sounds like a monster': Mallacoota on edge as fire closes in

Brisbane Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Mallacoota is vulnerable with a cool change and strong winds likely to fan nearby out-of-control bushfire towards the tiny, isolated East Gippsland town.
RT @EnviroVic: 'This one sounds like a monster': Mallacoota on edge as fire closes in https://t.co/9eTilNVy6a via @theage

