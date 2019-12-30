Global  

'This one sounds like a monster': Mallacoota on edge as fire closes in

The Age Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Mallacoota is vulnerable with a cool change and strong winds likely to fan nearby out-of-control bushfire towards the tiny, isolated East Gippsland town.
ThisiPhone1

weatherboard RT @takvera: 10,000 people at #Mallacoota, far East Gippsland brace for Wingan River #bushfire. All roads now closed. "wind change will dri… 22 seconds ago

NarelleWarren

Narelle Warren This morning, I was in my isolated home town as a bushfire approached. I was so scared that we evacuated, one of th… https://t.co/eTp2lplVdO 2 minutes ago

hossieho

💧Sulin Ho 🌈 RT @theage: "The concern is a big fire could be coming, but it will be coming in the middle of the night," Darryl Burns, ranger in charge o… 4 minutes ago

takvera

John Englart EAM 🌏💦 10,000 people at #Mallacoota, far East Gippsland brace for Wingan River #bushfire. All roads now closed. "wind chan… https://t.co/GheoX60L0p 5 minutes ago

wdwforeverfan

elise :) i’ve got chills, it’s the end if you couldn’t tell, it’s been on repeat in multiple different tabs. this causes a mixture of the different songs… https://t.co/KAnL0KYQ6N 5 minutes ago

snowycats

James Dunstan RT @jhaue: 'This one sounds like a monster': Mallacoota on edge as fire closes in https://t.co/7le0QFmWO1 via @theage 5 minutes ago

greentara_yoga

💧🌳🌏Pauline Galvin RT @EnviroVic: 'This one sounds like a monster': Mallacoota on edge as fire closes in https://t.co/9eTilNVy6a via @theage 12 minutes ago

CarmelNunan

Carmel Nunan RT @NeilMcMahon: "The concern is a big fire could be coming, but it will be coming in the middle of the night. That wind change will drive… 18 minutes ago

