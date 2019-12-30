‘Fresh off the couch,’ Marshawn Lynch gives Seahawks emotional boost in heartbreaking loss to 49ers

News MiM 'fresh off the couch,' Marshawn Lynch provides Seahawks emotional ... #News #Breaking_News #Breaking #Latest... https://t.co/WNDUMWpFSD 57 minutes ago Nakesha Horsey😍 RT @johnpboyle: From "fresh off the couch" to his first touchdown as a Seahawk in four years, Marshawn Lynch's return to the #Seahawks Sund… 2 hours ago David Arne RT @SeaTimesSports: Marshawn Lynch on his Seahawks return: “It felt good. But at the end of the day, you know, I play to win.” https://t.co… 3 hours ago Seattle Times Sports Marshawn Lynch on his Seahawks return: “It felt good. But at the end of the day, you know, I play to win.” https://t.co/RPbJAgG0QU 3 hours ago John Boyle From "fresh off the couch" to his first touchdown as a Seahawk in four years, Marshawn Lynch's return to the… https://t.co/x52UwRzuhA 3 hours ago Seattle Times Sports Marshawn Lynch on his Seahawks return: “It felt good. But at the end of the day, you know, I play to win.” https://t.co/h6Uy4U5VUE 4 hours ago