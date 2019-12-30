Global  

LeBron reaches assist milestone as Lakers beat Mavericks

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James became the ninth player in NBA history to reach 9,000 assists and Anthony Davis scored 23 points as the Los Angeles Lakes defeated the Dallas Mavericks 108-95 on Sunday night. James — who turns 35 on Monday — reached the milestone with 4:35 remaining in the first quarter when […]
