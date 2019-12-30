Once again, the Seahawks had Marshawn Lynch and the ball at the 1. Once again, their coaches blew it.

Everything was in place for the fairy-tale to come to fruition in that regular-season finale. Seattle rallied from 12 points down in the fourth quarter, and had a chance to take the lead with 22 seconds to go. Then the Seahawks coaches fumbled it away.

