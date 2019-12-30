Global  

Once again, the Seahawks had Marshawn Lynch and the ball at the 1. Once again, their coaches blew it.

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Everything was in place for the fairy-tale to come to fruition in that regular-season finale. Seattle rallied from 12 points down in the fourth quarter, and had a chance to take the lead with 22 seconds to go. Then the Seahawks coaches fumbled it away.
