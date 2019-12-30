Myers has 2 goals, assist to help Canucks beat Flames 5-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Tyler Myers had two goals and an assist in the first period as the Vancouver Canucks built an early lead and beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Sunday night. Tanner Pearson also scored twice and Jake Virtanen had a goal to help Vancouver win its fifth straight and move past Calgary […]



