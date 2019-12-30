SBI home loan EMI to fall, bank cuts external benchmark-based rate

SBI reduced its external benchmark-based rate by 25 basis points to 7.80% from 8.05%.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources SBI cuts external benchmark rate by 25 bps, home loans to get cheaper State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday announced reduction in its external benchmark based rate (EBR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 7.80 per cent from 8.05 per cent....

IndiaTimes 4 hours ago



Home loans to get cheaper as SBI cuts key rates State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday announced reduction in its external benchmark based rate (EBR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 7.80 per cent from 8.05 per cent....

IndiaTimes 4 hours ago





Tweets about this