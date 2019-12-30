Global  

After brain surgery, Jimmy Carter returns to hometown church

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter publicly appeared Sunday at the Georgia church where he worships for the first time since undergoing brain surgery in November. The 95-year-old Carter and his wife of more than 70 years, Rosalynn, attended services at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains on Sunday, news outlets reported. Parishioners […]
