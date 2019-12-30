Global  

Actor Zac Efron is home after falling ill in Papua New Guinea

WorldNews Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Actor Zac Efron is home after falling ill in Papua New GuineaAmerican actor Zac Efron confirmed on Monday that he recently fell ill while filming a survival reality TV show in Papua New Guinea. ......
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: How Filming 'Killing Zac Efron' Nearly Killed Zac Efron

How Filming 'Killing Zac Efron' Nearly Killed Zac Efron 00:36

 Disney singer turned movie star Zac Efron reportedly contracted a life-threatening illness while filming in Papua New Guinea before Christmas. Business Insider reports Efron was in stable condition and was given permission to fly home to the US on Christmas Eve. Australian media reported Sunday that...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Adam Devine Reveals The Last Text He Sent Liam Hemsworth & Zac Efron [Video]Adam Devine Reveals The Last Text He Sent Liam Hemsworth & Zac Efron

Adam Devine’s Uber rating is just fine, thanks for asking. In the latest installment of "Phone Probe" with OKMagazine.com, the Why Him? actor revealed the last text messages he sent Liam..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 02:38Published

'Killing Zac Efron' adventure series lands at Quibi [Video]'Killing Zac Efron' adventure series lands at Quibi

The survival show places the actor on a remote island. Along with a guide partner and survival gear, Efron will have to face the area's challenges for three weeks.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Zac Efron almost dies while filming in Papua New Guinea

Los Angeles, Dec 29 (IANS) Hollywood actor Zac Efron was reportedly rushed to Australia from Papua New Guinea after suffering an "extraordinary life-or-death...
Sify

Zac Efron speaks out after reports he was hospitalized with serious illness while filming show

Zac Efron is speaking out about reports he became ill while filming "Killing Zac Efron" in Papua, New Guinea. He posted an update Sunday to Instagram.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Reuters IndiaMid-DayTIMEFOXNews.comE! Online

Tweets about this

KatieJLester

Katie Lester Actor @ZacEfron Breaks Silence After Being Airlifted To Hospital In 'Life Or Death Medical Emergency'… https://t.co/pTM2PKNtQ4 5 minutes ago

abbear111

ดีงามพระราม8 Actor Zac Efron is home after falling ill in Papua New Guinea https://t.co/TFbACTQYbX https://t.co/2NaXDZfGHg 7 minutes ago

JOPPLE9

JOPPLE -考える時間を短くする- Actor Zac Efron is home after falling ill in Papua New Guinea https://t.co/q9XF0Q6wl4 14 minutes ago

BritishHeraldUK

British Herald SYDNEY- American actor Zac Efron confirmed on Monday that he recently fell ill while filming a survival reality TV… https://t.co/LEhtrnL3OW 20 minutes ago

asomaaaw

Ali Abusharifah RT @AlArabiya_Eng: American actor Zac Efron confirms that he recently fell ill while filming a survival reality TV show in Papua New Guinea… 27 minutes ago

tickets4dc

tickets4dc Actor Zac Efron is home after falling ill in Papua New Guinea https://t.co/z5HlSqNeoG https://t.co/niq7mJY59I 58 minutes ago

ckaurdashian

ChristineKaurdashian Actor Zac Efron says he’s recovering after getting sick overseas. #Repost @zacefron ・・・ Very thankful to everyone… https://t.co/oS89RhK67Y 1 hour ago

_PageTown

PageTown CMS Actor Zac Efron is home after falling ill in Papua New Guinea - https://t.co/Vp7TXekLIL 1 hour ago

