Jerry Jones says 'no door shut' on Jason Garrett as decision awaits on Cowboys coach

USATODAY.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Jerry Jones knows he has a decision to make on Jason Garrett, but the Cowboys owner isn't ready to make a declaration about his coach just yet.
Cowboy Santa Has 'Gifts Ideas' For Dallas Cowboys [Video]Cowboy Santa Has 'Gifts Ideas' For Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday is causing a Blue Christmas for many Cowboys fans this year. Bill Jones and Desmond Purnell are doing their part to raise the spirits of the..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:08Published

Cowboys Fans Celebrate Big Win Against Rams, But Still Feel Team Needs New Coach [Video]Cowboys Fans Celebrate Big Win Against Rams, But Still Feel Team Needs New Coach

Cowboys fans were quick to celebrate the team's big win against the Rams, but still feel head coach Jason Garrett needs replaced.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:30Published


Dallas Cowboys fans order Jerry Jones to fire Jason Garrett after awful NFL season

Dallas Cowboys fans order Jerry Jones to fire Jason Garrett after awful NFL seasonThe Dallas Cowboys missed out on a place in the NFL postseason despite beating the Washington Redskins in their final round of fixtures. The Philadelphia Eagles...
Daily Star

Terry Bradshaw: Cowboys should ‘push Jerry Jones aside’

Terry Bradshaw: Cowboys should ‘push Jerry Jones aside’In light of their disappointing 2019 season, Terry Bradshaw said the Cowboys need to replace Jerry Jones with his son, Stephen, to turn things around in Dallas.
FOX Sports

mgnfl

Manuel Guemez RT @JoriEpstein: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: "There’s a lot of blame to go around here, and I certainly accept my share of it. "I certainly… 28 minutes ago

JoriEpstein

Jori Epstein Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: "There’s a lot of blame to go around here, and I certainly accept my share of it. "I ce… https://t.co/1Rqhb3vnKl 48 minutes ago

tycoonsgp

Tycoon S.G.P. RT @OnBlast_2020: Jerry Jones says 'no door shut' on Jason Garrett as decision awaits on Cowboys coach https://t.co/VMSpy17IsD via @USATODA… 1 hour ago

OnBlast_2020

On.Blast! Jerry Jones says 'no door shut' on Jason Garrett as decision awaits on Cowboys coach https://t.co/VMSpy17IsD via… https://t.co/gARNddJNvX 1 hour ago

NairobiPittman

Nairobi Pittman RT @usatodaysports: What does the future hold for Jason Garrett? https://t.co/zNHH0wrWLD 3 hours ago

Teleos1

Yvonne Renee Davis RT @JoriEpstein: Jason Garrett was still soaking in AT&T Stadium as 10 p.m. came and went. Dak Prescott's eyes watered discussing the only… 4 hours ago

usatodaysports

USA TODAY Sports What does the future hold for Jason Garrett? https://t.co/zNHH0wrWLD 7 hours ago

usa_feeds

USA NEWS FEEDS Jerry Jones says 'no door shut' on Jason Garrett as decision awaits on Cowboys coach https://t.co/HDKxJ6lwqm… https://t.co/i9aPG1M2de 8 hours ago

