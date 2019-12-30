Global  

China boosts lending to small businesses despite risk

FT.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Concerns grow that campaign is driving up bad loans rather than supporting economy
China signals stepping up economic support in 2020

China signals stepping up economic support in 2020Beijing (AFP) Dec 24, 2019 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang signalled plans to free up more cash for the country's banking system in a bid to boost lending to small...
