Inside the U.S. military's raid against its own security guards that left dozens of Afghan children dead

USATODAY.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
G4S subsidiary ArmorGroup hired Afghan warlords who battled with U.S. Marines. It ended with one of the worst civilian casualty disasters of the war.
Afghan official: Dozens of IS members surrounded, detained

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Afghan government said Saturday it has arrested or surrounded up to 700 Islamic State group fighters and family members in...
Seattle Times

