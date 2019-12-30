Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Briton guilty over Cyprus false rape claim

BBC News Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
A British woman is found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Ayia Napa, Cyprus, in July.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Cyprus court rules 'gang rape' Briton guilty of lying [Video]Cyprus court rules 'gang rape' Briton guilty of lying

A Cyprus court on Monday found a British woman guilty of lying about being gang-raped by Israeli youths six months ago. Sarah Charlton reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:50Published

Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis [Video]Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis

The individuals she had accused of assaulting her were not summoned to court because prosecutors considered it a case of public mischief and not rape.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cyprus court finds 'gang rape' Briton guilty of lying

A Cyprus court on Monday found a British woman guilty of lying about being gang-raped by Israeli youths six months ago.
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.