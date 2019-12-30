Briton guilty over Cyprus false rape claim

A Cyprus court on Monday found a British woman guilty of lying about being gang-raped by Israeli youths six months ago. Sarah Charlton reports.

Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis The individuals she had accused of assaulting her were not summoned to court because prosecutors considered it a case of public mischief and not rape.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:22Published 4 hours ago