Lost_in_wonderland Does anyone else feel deeply uncomfortable about this story? Potentially further discouraging rape victims from com… https://t.co/YVThfxzMXe 12 seconds ago

L8in BBC News - Briton guilty over Ayia Napa false rape claim https://t.co/FeCfIhRM20 13 seconds ago

natalie RT @David_Challen: Devastating and farcical outcome of this trial. The collusion by the Cypriot police/justice system to silence this woman… 14 seconds ago

Professor A.K.Gill CBE 🕷✒📑 Briton found guilty over Ayia Napa false rape claim https://t.co/6DY0v82peu 32 seconds ago

Cha Geo RT @WEP_UK: This verdict is appalling. Judge concluded that guilt was proven because her claims were “inconsistent” but it is very common a… 48 seconds ago

🚯 VOTE LABOUR : REGISTER TO VOTE 🏳️‍🌈 RT @brian_douieb: Wonder if misogyny and Cyprus being a staunch ally of Israel influenced this deeply suspicious outcome BBC News - Briton… 2 minutes ago

Roy Bailey RT @polblonde: Shocking outcome. A teenager alleging rape by multiple attackers should be treated as vulnerable witness. Police should be a… 2 minutes ago