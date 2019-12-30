Global  

Zac Efron speaks out after reports he was hospitalized with serious illness while filming show

USATODAY.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Zac Efron is speaking out about reports he became ill while filming "Killing Zac Efron" in Papua, New Guinea. He posted an update Sunday to Instagram.
News video: How Filming 'Killing Zac Efron' Nearly Killed Zac Efron

How Filming 'Killing Zac Efron' Nearly Killed Zac Efron 00:36

 Disney singer turned movie star Zac Efron reportedly contracted a life-threatening illness while filming in Papua New Guinea before Christmas. Business Insider reports Efron was in stable condition and was given permission to fly home to the US on Christmas Eve. Australian media reported Sunday that...

Zac Efron's Style Recreated by Professional Stylists [Video]Zac Efron's Style Recreated by Professional Stylists

Zac Efron's style haschanged dramatically since he first starred in 'High School Musical.' His current bleached hairstyle and fashion tastes may seem unattainable to the average guy, but is it?..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 13:01Published

Zac Efron to star in survival adventure series [Video]Zac Efron to star in survival adventure series

Zac Efron will go "off the grid" in his own island adventure series 'Killing Zac Efron'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Zac Efron contracts serious illness while filming series 'Killing Zac Efron,' report says

Actor Zac Efron contracted a serious medical illness while filming a show titled "Killing Zac Efron" in Papua New Guinea just before Christmas, according to...
FOXNews.com

Efron: ‘I bounced back’ from illness in Papua New Guinea

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zac Efron said he has has “bounced back” after an illness while filming a show in Papua New Guinea. On his Twitter and Instagram...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaJust Jared

Tweets about this

Soulkraven

Fernando Sanchez RT @USATODAY: The 32-year-old actor posted an update to Instagram late Sunday after Australia's Daily Telegraph reported he was rushed to a… 36 seconds ago

remu10

sidi diallo New post (Zac Efron speaks out after reports he was hospitalized, seriously ill) has been published on Trending New… https://t.co/A6ebij2x4c 2 hours ago

USATODAY

USA TODAY The 32-year-old actor posted an update to Instagram late Sunday after Australia's Daily Telegraph reported he was r… https://t.co/BxNVTV9nNV 4 hours ago

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life Actor @ZacEfron says he's feeling better. https://t.co/cv4aH2stzO 6 hours ago

