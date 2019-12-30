Global  

Cyprus court: British teen guilty of fabricating rape claims

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
PARALIMNI, Cyprus (AP) — A Cyprus court on Monday found a 19 year-old British woman guilty of fabricating claims that she was gang raped by 12 Israeli men. Judge Michalis Papathanasiou said the defendant didn’t tell the truth and tried to deceive the court with “convenient”and “evasive” statements in court. She was found guilty of […]
News video: Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis

