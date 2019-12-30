Cyprus: British woman found guilty of false gang-rape claim

Alex RT @Josiensor: At court in Ayia Napa. British teen who claimed she was raped by up to 12 Israelis has herself just been found guilty of "pu… 54 seconds ago Dr Anthony Martin 'She has been raped again by the legal system': Protesters demonstrate outside court after British woman, 19, is fo… https://t.co/j5whtUmuMW 1 minute ago Karen Matilda RT @Josiensor: "This woman was not only raped by those 12 men, but raped by the state, by society and by the media here," one protester sai… 2 minutes ago Pre-existing rendition RT @nytimes: A British woman who accused 12 Israeli men of rape in Cyprus and then retracted her statement was found guilty of public misch… 2 minutes ago leah RT @eleanormia: If you aren't extremely concerned about this story, you should be https://t.co/ScRu34YfG8 3 minutes ago Kate Codd RT @LDNVictimsComm: I have grave concerns about this case as she has been found guilty due to ‘inconsistencies’ in her accounts. My #rapere… 3 minutes ago AndyRoo#RemainEU🔸🇬🇧🇪🇺 RT @M_Addison_Clare: SHE WAS NEVER LYING. HOW CAN WE SUPPORT HER? HOW DO WE GET THIS OVERTURNED? This young woman is a victim who's been fa… 3 minutes ago Kyle Krantz RT @Imamofpeace: BREAKING: A British woman has been found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Ayia Napa, Cyprus, by 12 Israeli youths… 3 minutes ago