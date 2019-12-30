Global  

Cyprus: British woman found guilty of false gang-rape claim

Deutsche Welle Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
A British woman told police she was a gang-raped by 12 Israelis during a stay in a tourist hotspot in Cyprus. Now, a court has found her guilty of lying about the incident.
News video: Cyprus court rules 'gang rape' Briton guilty of lying

Cyprus court rules 'gang rape' Briton guilty of lying 00:50

 A Cyprus court on Monday found a British woman guilty of lying about being gang-raped by Israeli youths six months ago. Sarah Charlton reports.

Cyprus rape claim case: 'It's a very worrying conviction'

Lawyer Michael Polak gives his reaction as a British woman is found guilty of making a false rape claim in Cyprus.
BBC News Also reported by •Reuters

Briton guilty over Cyprus false rape claim

A British woman is found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Ayia Napa, Cyprus, in July.
BBC News Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldSeattle TimesTelegraph.co.ukHull Daily Mail

