US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria killed 25
Monday, 30 December 2019 () BAGHDAD (AP) — An Iranian-backed militia said Monday that the death toll from U.S. military strikes in Iraq and Syria against its fighters has risen to 25, vowing to exact revenge for the “aggression of evil American ravens.” The announcement in Baghdad came a day after U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Washington had carried […]
An American air strike has killed or wounded scores of members of an Iran-backed militia that forms part of Iraq's security forces. Baghdad says it will have "dangerous consequences." The U.S. blames..
Lebanon's powerful Shi'ite group Hezbollah condemned on Monday U.S. air strikes in Iraq and Syria targeting the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia, calling...