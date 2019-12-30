Global  

US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria killed 25

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
BAGHDAD (AP) — An Iranian-backed militia said Monday that the death toll from U.S. military strikes in Iraq and Syria against its fighters has risen to 25, vowing to exact revenge for the “aggression of evil American ravens.” The announcement in Baghdad came a day after U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Washington had carried […]
