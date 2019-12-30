Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Ajit Pawar Deputy CM, Aaditya Thackeray gets ministerial berth

Hindu Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra on Monday during expansion of the Uddhav Thackeray-led council of ministers
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Maha cabinet: Ajit Pawar is Dy CM, Aaditya Thackeray is minister | OneIndia News

Maha cabinet: Ajit Pawar is Dy CM, Aaditya Thackeray is minister | OneIndia News 04:02

 Ajit Pawar sworn in as Deputy CM and gets Home berth, Aaditya Thackeray becomes a minister, PM Modi asks people to back Citizenship Law with #IndiaSupportsCAA,Prashant Kishor registers opposition to CAA and NRC, Kishor says only Nitish knows why JD(U) backed CAA, Delhi wakes up to thick blanket of...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar pays tribute at Bhima Koregaon memorial [Video]Watch: Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar pays tribute at Bhima Koregaon memorial

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited Bhima Koregaon and paid tribute at the ‘Jai Stambh’.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:29Published

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says Yogi & UP Police were complicit in CAA crackdown | Oneindia News [Video]Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says Yogi & UP Police were complicit in CAA crackdown | Oneindia News

DELHI BATTLES BONE-CHILLING COLD, Ajit Pawar sworn in as Deputy CM and gets Home berth, Aaditya Thackeray becomes a minister, PM Modi asks people to back Citizenship LAw with #IndiaSupportsCAA,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Ajit Pawar becomes deputy CM, Aaditya Thackeray to get cabinet rank

Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition have been in talks over the Maharashtra cabinet expansion for at least a fortnight and it seems that the after a...
DNA Also reported by •Indian ExpressMid-DayIndiaTimesZee News

Uddhav Thackeray’s new team

Twenty-five Cabinet Ministers and 10 Ministers of State joined the Cabinet along with Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister on Monday. The expanded Cabi
Hindu


Tweets about this

htTweets

Hindustan Times Top story on https://t.co/o0DfqOYtUN right now Read it here: https://t.co/tNkq2DDbl4 #HTTopStory https://t.co/4DGsUrR7DE 4 minutes ago

Gaurav7101987

Gaurav Gupta RT @TheQuint: LIVE | Deputy CM Ajit Pawar gets finance, Anil Deshmukh is the new home minister as Governor BS Koshyari approves list of por… 47 minutes ago

Tehelka

Tehelka Finance for Ajit Pawar, Aaditya Thackeray gets Tourism and Environment in Maharashtra cabinet expansion https://t.co/UKbBmqkS7s 1 hour ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism, environment in Maharashtra cabinet expansion - india ne… https://t.co/MiF1YBIjje 2 hours ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism, environment in Maharashtra cabinet expansion https://t.co/nFZnmcSNEa 3 hours ago

TheQuint

The Quint LIVE | Deputy CM Ajit Pawar gets finance, Anil Deshmukh is the new home minister as Governor BS Koshyari approves l… https://t.co/SEgAZPT9iV 3 hours ago

indiacom

India.com NCP's Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray were among 36 MLAs sworn-in on December 30. https://t.co/nYeM1bH4q1 15 hours ago

henson40

Susan India Today: Maharashtra cabinet expansion: Ajit Pawar sworn in as Dy CM, Aaditya Thackeray gets cabinet rank.… https://t.co/FDSaHB7XQA 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.