Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Civil rights leader John Lewis faces cancer battle

WorldNews Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Civil rights leader John Lewis faces cancer battleUS congressman John Lewis has announced he has advanced pancreatic cancer. The 79-year-old Democrat is the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, a group once led by the Rev Martin Luther King Jr. As a civil rights activist at 25, Mr Lewis was beaten so badly his skull was fractured, and the TV images of that incident from an Alabama bridge in the 1960s helped awaken America to the realities of racial discrimination. The veteran congressman from Georgia has fought many struggles in his lifetime. Yet, he said: “I have never faced a fight...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Civil rights hero John Lewis has pancreatic cancer

Civil rights hero John Lewis has pancreatic cancer 01:06

 Democratic Representative John Lewis, a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement, said on Sunday he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Ryan Brooks reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rep. Kimmi Lewis Remembered As Advocate For Farmers & Ranchers [Video]Rep. Kimmi Lewis Remembered As Advocate For Farmers & Ranchers

Kimmi Lewis passed away after another battle with cancer.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:20Published

Hong Kongers light up streets with glowing mobile phones as protesters rally again in their thousands [Video]Hong Kongers light up streets with glowing mobile phones as protesters rally again in their thousands

During a World Human Rights march organised by Hong Kong's Civil Human Rights Front on Sunday (December 8), protesters marched through Admiralty chanting and holding up their mobile phones as torches.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Civil rights icon John Lewis says he has pancreatic cancer

ATLANTA (AP) — Congressman John Lewis of Georgia announced Sunday that he has stage IV pancreatic cancer, vowing he will stay in office and fight the disease...
Seattle Times

U.S. lawmaker and civil rights hero John Lewis has pancreatic cancer

Democratic Representative John Lewis, a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement, said on Sunday he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

superdeadyeah

🐞jen RT @IlhanMN: John Lewis is a giant—an icon of the civil rights movement, a leader in Congress and one of the kindest people I know. I’m p… 2 minutes ago

LizaLLucas

Liza Lucas 11Alive RT @NeimerDreamer: Civil rights leader John Lewis announces he’s diagnosed with Stage IV cancer. So many people all over the world sending… 2 minutes ago

MOnuora

Ora🐼 RT @AP: BREAKING: John Lewis, congressman from Georgia and civil rights leader, says he has pancreatic cancer and that he will continue ser… 2 minutes ago

lise_latulippe

Lise Latulippe Lewis has been a leader in the civil rights movement for decades and is currently serving his 17th term in the Hous… https://t.co/IC3jDr4h09 7 minutes ago

ZaqsPolitics

ZAQS Politics News Civil rights leader John Lewis says he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer https://t.co/oexnIjDysC 16 minutes ago

THeinrich22

Todd With Trump RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: Rep. John Lewis, longtime congressman and civil rights leader, diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer 16 minutes ago

claudia_5388

Claudia Gonzalez RT @AP: "I have a fighting chance." Congressman John Lewis of Georgia, long-time civil rights leader, says he has stage IV pancreatic cance… 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.