Civil rights leader John Lewis faces cancer battle
Monday, 30 December 2019 () US congressman John Lewis has announced he has advanced pancreatic cancer. The 79-year-old Democrat is the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, a group once led by the Rev Martin Luther King Jr. As a civil rights activist at 25, Mr Lewis was beaten so badly his skull was fractured, and the TV images of that incident from an Alabama bridge in the 1960s helped awaken America to the realities of racial discrimination. The veteran congressman from Georgia has fought many struggles in his lifetime. Yet, he said: “I have never faced a fight...