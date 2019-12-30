Global  

Hong Kong police accuse protesters of inciting youth crime

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Hong Kong police accuse protesters of inciting youth crimeHONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police on Monday accused activists in the long-running pro-democracy movement of inciting minors to commit crimes. The claim Monday comes two days before a planned New Year’s Day march that is expected to attract tens of thousands of participants. Chief police spokesman Kwok Ka-chuen told reporters that the force […]
News video: Hong Kong's turbulent year in revolt

Hong Kong's turbulent year in revolt 03:42

 Hong Kong protests show no sign of slowing as the city heads into 2020. The protesters say they won't end until all five demands have been met.These include an independent inquiry into the police handling of the protests and amnesty for arrested protesters. Reuters correspondent James Pomfret has...

