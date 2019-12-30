Global  

Sudan sentences 27 to death for torturing, killing protester

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
CAIRO (AP) — A court in Sudan on Monday sentenced 27 members of the country’s security forces to death for torturing and killing a detained protester during the uprising against Sudan’s longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir earlier this year. The death of protester Ahmed al-Khair, a school teacher, while in detention in February was a crucial […]
Sudan sentences to death 27 agents for killing protester

A Sudanese court on Monday sentenced 27 intelligence agents to death for torturing and killing a protester early this year, an AFP correspondent said. It is the...
Konur175

konur RT @ashoswai: Repressive regimes don't last forever nor the protection for the police who work for it! https://t.co/emdK9oJNU5 8 minutes ago

Suzannah_Baron

𝓢𝓾𝔃𝓪𝓷𝓷𝓪𝓱 𝓟 𝓑𝓪𝓻𝓸𝓷 RT @FriedrichPieter: A teacher was tortured to death by 27 intelligence agents for protesting former Sudanese dictator Omar Al-Bashir. I do… 9 minutes ago

USAlivestrong

Matrix Surfer SAM RT @lonestarmango: Sudan sentences at least 27 to death for torturing, killing detained protester https://t.co/pEx2XYH5S0 #FoxNews 20 minutes ago

lonestarmango

lonestarmango Sudan sentences at least 27 to death for torturing, killing detained protester https://t.co/pEx2XYH5S0 #FoxNews 25 minutes ago

SamuelAJones_

Sam Jones RT @P4HR: "The case marks the first time courts have handed down convictions over crackdowns on demonstrations in the months before and aft… 58 minutes ago

