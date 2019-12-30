Sudan sentences 27 to death for torturing, killing protester
Monday, 30 December 2019 () CAIRO (AP) — A court in Sudan on Monday sentenced 27 members of the country’s security forces to death for torturing and killing a detained protester during the uprising against Sudan’s longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir earlier this year. The death of protester Ahmed al-Khair, a school teacher, while in detention in February was a crucial […]
A Sudanese court on Monday sentenced 27 intelligence agents to death for torturing and killing a protester early this year, an AFP correspondent said. It is the... Japan Today Also reported by •CBC.ca •WorldNews •FOXNews.com •BBC News •Sify •France 24
