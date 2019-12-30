Psychologically, Is America’s Need To Suppress The Black Vote The New Lynching?
Monday, 30 December 2019 () Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Right after the Republican Party purged 300,000 voters from the rolls in Georgia, mostly black, a top advisor for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign was caught on tape bragging of the party’s history of voter suppression-and promising to go on the offensive in 2020. Although the White House tried to dismiss the comments made by Justin Clark, who with the support of Trump plans to target the same states as in 2016: Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania; some warn that psychologically, the need to suppress the African American vote is the new lynching, even a form of collective punishment due to Barack Obama as America’s first black...
