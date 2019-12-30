Global  

New Year's fireworks OK'd in Sydney as wildfire risk worsens

WorldNews Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
New Year's fireworks OK'd in Sydney as wildfire risk worsensPERTH, Australia (AP) — Sydney will set off its iconic New Year's fireworks display after being granted an exemption to a total fire ban Monday as other Australian cities canceled their celebrations due to the worsening wildfire risk in the oppressive summer heat. Pressure had built for Sydney's spectacle to be scrapped before the New South Wales Rural Fire Service approved the event on Monday. The popular...
