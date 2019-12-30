Global  

One firefighter killed as Australian bushfires rip through four states

Monday, 30 December 2019
One firefighter killed as Australian bushfires rip through four statesOne firefighter has died and multiple properties are feared lost after terrifying bushfires driven by extreme weather conditions swept across four Australian states on Monday. The volunteer firefighter from the New South Wales Rural Fire Service died when a truck rolled near Jingellic, about 70km east of Albury, on the border with Victoria. The RFS said two trucks, including the one in which the firefighter died, had been overturned by high winds. Two others suffered burns in the crash. Ten people have now died during one of the worst bushfire seasons in the nation’s history, which have burned through more than 4.6m hectares. Related: Victoria bushfires: hellish wait for those who fled – and...
News video: Bushfires threaten Sydney's water supplies ahead of heatwave

Bushfires threaten Sydney's water supplies ahead of heatwave 01:59

 Australian authorities said on Friday they are focused on protecting water plants, pumping stations, pipes and other infrastructure from intense bushfires surrounding Sydney, the country's largest city. Emer McCarthy reports.

Australian bushfires claim third firefighter's life in South Australia

Australian bushfires claim third firefighter's life in South AustraliaOne volunteer firefighter has died and two more suffered serious burns after their firetruck rolled near Jingellic, Australia.The NSW Rural Fire Service said...
New Zealand Herald

Australian bushfires: Tourists and residents flee 'very intense' blazes in Victoria


Telegraph.co.uk

