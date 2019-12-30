Global  

Koch sets record for longest spaceflight by a woman

WorldNews Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Koch sets record for longest spaceflight by a womanA US astronaut set a record on Saturday for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, breaking the old mark of 288 days with about two months left in her mission. Christina Koch, a 40-year-old electrical engineer from Montana, arrived at the...
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: NASA Astronaut Christina Koch Breaks Spaceflight Record

NASA Astronaut Christina Koch Breaks Spaceflight Record 00:30

 Christina Koch has broken a spaceflight record.

Astronaut Christina Koch set to break record for longest spaceflight by a woman

NASA astronaut Christina Koch is about to make history for the second time this year. Saturday will be her 289th consecutive day in space, breaking Peggy...
CBS News

Christina Koch breaks record for longest spaceflight by a woman

NASA's Christine Koch just made history. As expected, the astronaut just broke the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman as of December 28th,...
engadget


