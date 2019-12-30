Top Iraq militia chief warns of tough response to U.S. air strikes
Monday, 30 December 2019 () A top Iraqi militia leader warned of a strong response against U.S. forces in Iraq following air strikes in Iraq and Syria overnight that hit several bases of his Iranian-backed group and killed at least 25 people.
U.S. officials said on Sunday that air strikes in Iraq and Syria against an Iran-backed militia group were successful, but warned that "additional actions" may still be taken in the region to defend U.S. interests. Ryan Brooks reports.