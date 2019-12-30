Global  

Civil rights icon John Lewis diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

BBC News Monday, 30 December 2019
Mr Lewis, 79, said he would continue his work as a congressman while receiving treatment.
News video: Civil rights hero John Lewis has pancreatic cancer

Civil rights hero John Lewis has pancreatic cancer 01:06

 Democratic Representative John Lewis, a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement, said on Sunday he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Ryan Brooks reports.

Civil rights icon John Lewis says he has pancreatic cancer

ATLANTA (AP) — Congressman John Lewis of Georgia announced Sunday that he has stage IV pancreatic cancer, vowing he will stay in office and fight the disease...
Seattle Times

U.S. lawmaker and civil rights hero John Lewis has pancreatic cancer

Democratic Representative John Lewis, a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement, said on Sunday he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
Reuters


