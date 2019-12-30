Global  

East Gippsland town's defences breached as 28 fires continue to rage

The Age Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The Bruthen CFA captain has told residents the town's fire defences were broken through on Monday night.
renshaw_gary

💧Gary Renshaw RT @apricusaus: East Gippsland town's defences breached as 14 fires continue to rage https://t.co/A6SCvadzuY via @smh 3 days ago

misnomette

💧Triskella RT @smh: 'Pretty horrific': Small town's defences breached as fires rage in East Gippsland https://t.co/SeCLEduiAQ 3 days ago

apricusaus

Chris Taylor East Gippsland town's defences breached as 14 fires continue to rage https://t.co/A6SCvadzuY via @smh 3 days ago

bethyboorocks24

Beth Downing RT @10NewsFirstMelb: Residents in the East Gippsland town of Mallacoota have fled to the shore as the bushfires breach town's defences. htt… 3 days ago

10NewsFirstMelb

10 News First Melbourne Residents in the East Gippsland town of Mallacoota have fled to the shore as the bushfires breach town's defences. https://t.co/3Dw4Izl7md 3 days ago

jantully47

Janice Tully RT @susanamet: Bruthen Fire Brigade captain James Nicholas said fire fortifications had been broken through in the town's west on Monday ni… 3 days ago

Lindycleeland

Lindy Cleeland RT @theage: Residents of the East Gippsland town of Bruthen have been told the perimeter defences protecting it have been breached #vicfire… 3 days ago

