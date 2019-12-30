Global  

Kremlin: Putin calls to thank Trump for help on terrorism

WorldNews Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Kremlin: Putin calls to thank Trump for help on terrorismForeign Policy Kremlin: Putin calls to thank Trump for help on terrorism The White House has not yet released a statement on the call. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. | Chris McGrath/Getty Images By RISHIKA DUGYALA 12/29/2019 01:39 PM EST Updated: 12/29/2019 02:16 PM EST Facebook Twitter Link Link Copied More Mail Reddit WhatsApp The Kremlin on Sunday posted a readout of a thank you call from President Vladimir Putin of Russia to President Donald Trump. According to the readout, Putin thanked...
News video: Putin thanks Trump for thwarting New Year attacks

Putin thanks Trump for thwarting New Year attacks 01:34

 U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed counterterrorism cooperation and the potential for arms control in a phone call on Sunday, the White House said. Roger Fortuna reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Kremlin: Putin Thanks Trump For Help Thwarting Terrorist Act

(RFE/RL) — The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a telephone conversation initiated by the Russian side, has thanked U.S. President Donald...
Eurasia Review

Putin thanks Trump for intel that foiled attack in Russia, Moscow says

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked President Trump by phone for the U.S. providing information that helped thwart potential terrorist attacks, the Kremlin...
FOXNews.com

enr56

wosDcraic RT @dcexaminer: President @realDonaldTrump has received a message of gratitude from Vladimir Putin. According to the Kremlin, the U.S. in… 19 minutes ago

rockfarmer444

Cynthia Capasso RT @politico: The White House has not yet released a statement on the call https://t.co/UerNtAfhfG 20 minutes ago

BennettJannis

#StillWithHer @ KamalaHarris!!! i RT @urbanjackattack: Kremlin: Putin calls to thank Trump for help on terrorism via @POLITICO for iOS https://t.co/PAMKVHdxWL https://t.co/V… 26 minutes ago

thetravelprinc1

VOTE BLUE 2020!! RT @Amy_Siskind: Here’s the rest https://t.co/BxcMgUf8OB 39 minutes ago

1ted_gilbert

Ted Gilbert RT @Pajjr2016: Kremlin: Putin calls to thank Trump for help on terrorism https://t.co/p4dU1SqBVk via @politico THAT AND THE DESTRUCTION OF… 39 minutes ago

urbanjackattack

Jakee Kremlin: Putin calls to thank Trump for help on terrorism via @POLITICO for iOS https://t.co/PAMKVHdxWL https://t.co/VaQ5BzS5IK 52 minutes ago

nwtony

Tony Printz RT @Bill_Maxwell_: According to the Kremlin: Putin called to thank Trump for "help on terrorism." The White House has not yet released a s… 58 minutes ago

Pajjr2016

Peter Ω 🌊 🌊 🌊 tRump Goodbye Kremlin: Putin calls to thank Trump for help on terrorism https://t.co/p4dU1SqBVk via @politico THAT AND THE DESTRUCTION OF THE USA 1 hour ago

