Kremlin: Putin calls to thank Trump for help on terrorism
The Kremlin on Sunday posted a readout of a thank you call from President Vladimir Putin of Russia to President Donald Trump. According to the readout, Putin thanked...
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed counterterrorism cooperation and the potential for arms control in a phone call on Sunday, the White House said. Roger Fortuna reports.
