US airstrikes kill four 'al-Shabab militants' in Somalia: AFRICOM

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

The US military says it has conducted airstrikes against what it called positions of The US military says it has conducted airstrikes against what it called positions of al-Qaeda -linked al-Shabab terror group, killing four of its militants, a day after a massive car bombing killed dozens of people in Mogadishu . US Africa command (AFRICOM) said the three air raids were... 👓 View full article

