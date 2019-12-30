Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

US airstrikes kill four 'al-Shabab militants' in Somalia: AFRICOM

WorldNews Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
US airstrikes kill four 'al-Shabab militants' in Somalia: AFRICOMThe US military says it has conducted airstrikes against what it called positions of al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab terror group, killing four of its militants, a day after a massive car bombing killed dozens of people in Mogadishu. US Africa command (AFRICOM) said the three air raids were...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. military says Somalia air strikes killed four al Shabaab militants

Four al Shabaab militants were killed on Sunday in three U.S. air strikes in two locations in Somalia, the U.S. military said on Monday.
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JohnRHouse1

John R House RT @PressTV: US airstrikes kill four 'al-Shabab militants' in #Somalia: #AFRICOM https://t.co/mu2YH4SjIE 31 minutes ago

911news

911news USA bombing Somalia extrajudicially if you know where "they" are, have them arrested RT @PressTV: US airstrikes… https://t.co/JriqB7cm2O 2 hours ago

PressTV

Press TV US airstrikes kill four 'al-Shabab militants' in #Somalia: #AFRICOM https://t.co/mu2YH4SjIE 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.