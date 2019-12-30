Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Iran warns of 'consequences' after US strikes in Iraq and Syria

WorldNews Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Iran warns of 'consequences' after US strikes in Iraq and Syria(CNN)Iran has warned the US of "consequences" after Washington carried out airstrikes against an Iran-backed militia group in Iraq. The US has "openly shown its support to terrorism and shown its negligence to the independence and national sovereignty of countries," said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mosavi , according to the state-run IRNA news agency. "It must accept...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Analysis: Why did Iraqi protesters attack Iran's embassy? [Video]Analysis: Why did Iraqi protesters attack Iran's embassy?

Iraq is stepping up its response to mass protests across the country after an attack on an Iranian embassy.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:00Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.