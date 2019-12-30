Greta Thunberg’s parents went green to ‘save’ their daughter
Monday, 30 December 2019 () LONDON (AP) — The parents of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg made changes in their lives to “save” their daughter, not the world. The teenager’s father, Svante Thunberg, told the BBC on Monday that his 16-year-old daughter experienced depression for three or four years before going on school environment strikes. He described how the young […]
