Greta Thunberg’s parents went green to ‘save’ their daughter

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
LONDON (AP) — The parents of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg made changes in their lives to “save” their daughter, not the world. The teenager’s father, Svante Thunberg, told the BBC on Monday that his 16-year-old daughter experienced depression for three or four years before going on school environment strikes. He described how the young […]
News video: Greta Thunberg To Interview David Attenborough

Greta Thunberg To Interview David Attenborough 00:33

 Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg will interview Sir David Attenborough on BBC radio. Thunberg is guest editing the corporation's flagship radio news program; the Radio 4 "Today" show. The interview will take place during a special climate edition on December 30 at 6 a.m. (1 a.m. ET). The...

Greta Thunberg back to protesting outside Swedish parliament [Video]Greta Thunberg back to protesting outside Swedish parliament

Greta Thunberg and her fellow school strikers have given the world's politicians an F for their work on the climate crisis in 2019 and said that they must try harder.

Hulu Producing Documentary on Greta Thunberg [Video]Hulu Producing Documentary on Greta Thunberg

Hulu Producing Documentary on Greta Thunberg. It centers on the 16-year-old climate activist's rise to the international stage. The documentary will premiere sometime in 2020. Filmmakers behind..

