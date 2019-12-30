Global  

Redskins fire team president Bruce Allen after a decade of futility

USATODAY.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
In 10 full seasons, Bruce Allen directed only three winning seasons and two playoff teams, losing more than 100 games. Washington went 3-13 this year.
Source: Allen done running Redskins' football ops

Redskins president Bruce Allen will no longer have responsibilities with the team's football operations, and his future with the organization remains somewhat...
ESPN Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Redskins fire team president Bruce Allen after a decade of futility https://t.co/487jECGqb6 https://t.co/hNTYVWNmre 59 seconds ago

MikeZeigle

Michael Zeigle RT @usatodaysports: Redskins fire team president Bruce Allen after a decade of futility. https://t.co/XhYUKAyOfp 1 minute ago

CBS6SportsSean

Sean Robertson It is official...#Redskins have fired Bruce Allen as Team President and he is no longer with the organization!… https://t.co/vaKL8IYjTV 2 minutes ago

TheRedzoneorg

The Redzone Redskins fire Bruce Allen; team president no longer with the organization https://t.co/rogOTV7pIz #NFL #Redskins 5 minutes ago

dcbigoso

Anthony YAH RT @ByMikeJones: Redskins fire team president Bruce Allen after a decade of futility https://t.co/fren7DOwYm via @usatoday 14 minutes ago

wusa9

WUSA9 RT @MadissonHaynes: The @Redskins relieved Bruce Allen from his duties as president of the team. Allen's departure comes after a dismal sea… 16 minutes ago

MadissonHaynes

Madisson Haynes The @Redskins relieved Bruce Allen from his duties as president of the team. Allen's departure comes after a dismal… https://t.co/WRk84SQPEt 17 minutes ago

AllenFrancesMD

Allen Frances Too bad the fans can't just fire the team owners. I grew up loving the Yankees/Knicks/Jets but now have to root ag… https://t.co/vZbJ78LyyQ 18 minutes ago

