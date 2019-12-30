Global  

'Rise in anti-Semitism'? What we know about the Hanukkah party machete attack injuring five

USATODAY.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
A suspect, Grafton Thomas, pleaded not guilty to 5 counts of second-degree attempted intentional murder. Two victims remain hospitalized as of Sunday.
New York Synagogue Attack: Rockland County Officials Announce New Security Measures [Video]New York Synagogue Attack: Rockland County Officials Announce New Security Measures

Rockland County officials are stepping up security after a man with a machete entered a synagogue amid Chanukah celebrations and wounded five people on Saturday night. CBSN New York's Amanda Grymes..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 27:11Published

Attack at rabbi's home 'domestic terrorism' -Cuomo [Video]Attack at rabbi's home 'domestic terrorism' -Cuomo

New York&apos;s governor said a knife attack by an assailant who burst into a party at an Hasidic rabbi&apos;s home and stabbed five people late on Saturday was an act of domestic terrorism...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:08Published


Five stabbed at Rabbi's New York Hanukkah party a 'terrorist' attack

An attacker has stabbed five people at a rabbi's New York home in a rampage with one victim stabbed at least six times, a Jewish organisation says.
SBS

New York Gov. Cuomo On Hanukkah Celebrations Stabbing

NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo about a stabbing attack at a Hanukkah party in Monsey, N.Y., that left five injured.
NPR Also reported by •CBS News

