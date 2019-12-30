'Evil walked among us:' 'Heroic' parishioners end Texas church shootout in 6 seconds, authorities say

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )



A gunman opened fire in a Texas church on Sunday, killing two people before being fatally shot by two congregants who were part of a security team. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

17 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published Shooter among 2 dead in Texas church attack 01:14 A gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing one person and leaving another in critical condition, died after parishioners at the Sunday morning service shot him in response, authorities said. Roger Fortuna has more.