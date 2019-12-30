Global
One News Page
Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Most Popular
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
Texas
>
'Evil walked among us:' 'Heroic' parishioners end Texas church shootout in 6 seconds, authorities say
'Evil walked among us:' 'Heroic' parishioners end Texas church shootout in 6 seconds, authorities say
Monday, 30 December 2019 (
4 hours ago
)
A gunman opened fire in a
Texas
church on Sunday, killing two people before being fatally shot by two congregants who were part of a security team.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
17 hours ago
< > Embed
Shooter among 2 dead in Texas church attack
01:14
A gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing one person and leaving another in critical condition, died after parishioners at the Sunday morning service shot him in response, authorities said. Roger Fortuna has more.
You Might Like
Recent related news from verified sources
Police: Parishioners kill Texas church gunman
A man pulled out a shotgun at a Texas church service and fired on worshippers Sunday, killing two people before he was shot to death by congregants who fired...
USATODAY.com
8 hours ago
Texas Congregants Return Fire After Gunman Fatally Shoots 2 People
Two parishioners at a Texas church were killed after a gunman opened fire during Sunday service. Members of the church's volunteer security team returned fire...
NPR
7 hours ago
Also reported by •
FOXNews.com
Tweets about this
In the News
Syria
Donald Trump
Wall Street
Prime minister
White House
Sudan
Vladimir Putin
Adil Abdul-Mahdi
Bolivia
North Korea
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Cyprus
Jewish Community
Gene Edited
Pat Shurmur
China Sentences
Greta Thunberg
WORTH WATCHING
US carries out air raids in Iraq, Syria against Hezbollah
Biden Clarifies Stance On Testifying For Trump's Impeachment Trial
Wall Street Pauses In Christmas Eve Trade
Algeria's president appoints educator and former diplomat as new prime minister
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019
One News Page
Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us
|
Contact us
|
Disclaimer
|
Press Room
|
Terms & Conditions | Content Accreditation
RSS
|
News for my Website
|
Free news search widget
|
In the News
|
DMCA / Content Removal
|
Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing?
Send us your feedback
|
LIKE us on Facebook
FOLLOW us on Twitter
•
FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News
®
is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.