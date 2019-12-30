Global  

Husband of sports reporter who died in plane crash agonizes over missing wife's text

USATODAY.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Steven Ensminger, Jr. said he missed a call and text from his late sports journalist wife Carley McCord before her plane crashed and killed 5 people.
News video: Five people killed in plane crash in Louisiana - local media

Five people killed in plane crash in Louisiana - local media 01:03

 Five people heading to a college football game in Atlanta were killed on Saturday when their small plane crashed just after it departed from a regional airport in southern Louisiana, local media and authorities reported.

