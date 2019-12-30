Global  

Pompeo to visit Ukraine amid impeachment furor, disarray in Trump's policy toward key ally

USATODAY.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Pompeo has refused to say how much he knew about the Ukraine pressure campaign. In Kyiv, he plans to meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
Giuliani Tells Trump He Was Joking About Having Insurance Against Him [Video]Giuliani Tells Trump He Was Joking About Having Insurance Against Him

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani called Trump to not take something he said seriously. According to Reuters, Giuliani told media outlet he had “insurance” if Trump turned..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Pompeo suggests debunked Ukraine theory should be probed [Video]Pompeo suggests debunked Ukraine theory should be probed

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday suggested that Ukraine should be investigated over allegations that it interfered in the 2016 election, a debunked theory advanced by President Donald..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:24Published


U.S.'s Pompeo to meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy on Friday

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kiev on Friday, just weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump was...
Reuters

