Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Officer handed McDonald’s coffee inscribed with expletive

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer who stopped at a McDonald’s restaurant on his way to work was handed a coffee with an expletive and the word “pig” written on it. Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday said in a Facebook post that one of his officers was headed to work Saturday […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.