Officer handed McDonald’s coffee inscribed with expletive

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer who stopped at a McDonald’s restaurant on his way to work was handed a coffee with an expletive and the word “pig” written on it. Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday said in a Facebook post that one of his officers was headed to work Saturday […] 👓 View full article

