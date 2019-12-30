Washington Redskins fire team president Bruce Allen

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Redskins team president Bruce Allen was fired Monday after a tumultuous and loss-filled decade with the NFL team once coached by his father. Owner Dan Snyder announced the move early Monday. From the outset of the 2010 season, the Redskins went 62-97-1 with Allen serving as owner Daniel Snyder’s right-hand […]



