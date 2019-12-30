Global  

GOP senator says Trump isn't a role model but 'I don't get to pick the people that I work with'

euronews Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
GOP senator says Trump isn't a role model but 'I don't get to pick the people that I work with'
News video: GOP Senator Disparages Trump

GOP Senator Disparages Trump 00:51

 Sen. James Lankford went on CBS’s “Face The Nation” and proclaimed that President Donald Trump is not a role model.

Recent related news from verified sources

GOP senator says Trump isn't a role model for young people

Republican Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma said he doesn't believe President Trump "as a person is a role model" for many young people.
CBS News

GOP Sen. James Lankford Says He Doesn’t Think Trump ‘As a Person is a Role Model’ for Young People

Republican Sen. James Lankford chided President Donald Trump’s conduct, saying he believes no one considers the president to be a “role model” for young...
Mediaite

