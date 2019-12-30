Sweden closes nuclear reactor after over 40 yrs of operation

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

HELSINKI (AP) — Sweden has shut down one of four nuclear reactors at its largest power station after over 40 years of operation, with operators citing a lack of profitability. Swedish news agency TT said the Ringhals 2 reactor in southwestern Sweden was permanently shut down Monday morning in accordance with a 2015 decision by […] 👓 View full article

