Sharon Stone claims to have been blocked from dating app Bumble

WorldNews Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Sharon Stone claims to have been blocked from dating app BumbleActress Sharon Stone claimed on Twitter that she had been blocked from dating app Bumble. Bumble, which differs from other dating apps as the woman must initiate contact by sending the first message, said Ms Stone’s account may have been reported as...
News video: Sharon Stone Kicked off Dating App Bumble

Sharon Stone Kicked off Dating App Bumble 00:59

 Sharon Stone Kicked off Dating App Bumble. Stone joined the dating app, but her profile was removed after it was reported as being fake. Some users didn't believe it was actually her. Stone took to Twitter to address the issue. I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. Some users...

Sharon Stone Was Kicked Off A Popular Dating App [Video]Sharon Stone Was Kicked Off A Popular Dating App

Award-winning actress Sharon Stone has revealed she was kicked off the dating site Bumble. According to CNN, fellow users reported her profile, believing it to be a fake account. Stone said she..

Sharon Stone Was Blocked From Bumble [Video]Sharon Stone Was Blocked From Bumble

Sharon Stone says she was blocked from the online dating site Bumble.

Sharon Stone gets on Bumble, gets blocked after users report her profile as fake

Online dating ain't easy if you're a celebrity.  Sharon Stone learned that the hard way when she created a profile on online dating app Bumble, only to get...
Sharon Stone Blocked From Using Dating App Bumble - Here's Why

Sharon Stone has been blocked from using Bumble after signing up for the service…and it’s all because users thought her profile was a fake! “I went on the...
Evening_Tele

Evening Telegraph Actress Sharon Stone claimed on Twitter that she had been blocked from dating app Bumble - would you swipe left or… https://t.co/FeJGNoqIss 1 hour ago

IEArtsShowbiz

IE Arts & Showbiz Sharon Stone claims to have been blocked from dating app Bumble https://t.co/3LHByoEALg 2 hours ago

AaronRFernandes

Aaron Fernandes There and Back Again: Sharon Stone Claims to Have Died Once https://t.co/7ggZNusiBi #Dead #Resurrection… https://t.co/3sFW6iJDgm 4 days ago

