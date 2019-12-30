British teen guilty of lying about gang rape in Cyprus
Monday, 30 December 2019 () A Cyprus court on Monday found a 19 year-old British woman guilty of fabricating claims that she was gang raped by 12 Israelis in a hotel room at a tourist resort in the east Mediterranean island nation, saying that her story lacked credibility.
