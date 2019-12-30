Global  

British teen guilty of lying about gang rape in Cyprus

The Age Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
A Cyprus court on Monday found a 19 year-old British woman guilty of fabricating claims that she was gang raped by 12 Israelis in a hotel room at a tourist resort in the east Mediterranean island nation, saying that her story lacked credibility.
News video: British teenager found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang-rape

British teenager found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang-rape 01:08

 A British teenager has been found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus. The 19-year-old was convicted of a single count of public mischief at Famagusta District Court in Paralimni on Monday. She claimed she was attacked by up to 12 Israeli tourists in an Ayia Napa hotel on July 17 before...

Cyprus court rules 'gang rape' Briton guilty of lying [Video]Cyprus court rules 'gang rape' Briton guilty of lying

A Cyprus court on Monday found a British woman guilty of lying about being gang-raped by Israeli youths six months ago. Sarah Charlton reports.

British Teenager Found Guilty Of Lying About Being Gang Raped By Israeli Tourists Arrives At Court [Video]British Teenager Found Guilty Of Lying About Being Gang Raped By Israeli Tourists Arrives At Court

British Teenager Found Guilty Of Lying About Being Gang Raped By Israeli Tourists Arrives At Court

Cyprus police statement after British teen found guilty of lying about gang rape

Cyprus police statement after British teen found guilty of lying about gang rapeThe 19-year-old was convicted of a single count of public mischief at Famagusta District Court in Paralimni on Monday
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Seattle TimesWales OnlineFOXNews.comReutersBBC NewsSifyBristol PostRIA Nov.

Briton guilty over Cyprus false rape claim

A British woman is found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Ayia Napa, Cyprus, in July.
BBC News Also reported by •SifyTamworth HeraldBristol PostRIA Nov.

