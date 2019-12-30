Global  

Giants’ Pat Shurmur Is Out as N.F.L. Begins Coaching Purge

NYTimes.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Shurmur and the Cleveland Browns’ Freddie Kitchens have been dismissed after disappointing seasons.
News video: NY Giant's Mara Talks On Firing Shurmur As Head Coach

NY Giant's Mara Talks On Firing Shurmur As Head Coach 12:39

 New York Giants President, CEO and co-owner John Mara talks about firing head coach Pat Shurmur, praising his efforts but saying at the end of the day "we just didn't win enough games."

Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur [Video]Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur

Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur. The New York Giants will have a new head coach for the third time in five years. The Giants finished with a 4-12 record in 2019. New York was 9-23 in two seasons under..

New York Giants Sack Head Coach Shurmur, GM Gettleman To Stay On [Video]New York Giants Sack Head Coach Shurmur, GM Gettleman To Stay On

As far as the staff know, the team isn't cleaning house, saying instead the Giants' owners need a new voice in the coach's office. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Giants' Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley support Pat Shurmur

Pat Shurmur has the support of two very important people in the Giants' organization.
Newsday

Coach Shurmur's job uncertain after Giants post 4-12 record

Coach Shurmur's job uncertain after Giants post 4-12 recordPat Shurmur is facing an uncertain future as coach of the New York Giants after winning four games this season and nine in two years in charge
FOX Sports

