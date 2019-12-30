Global  

Greta Thunberg's Father Sceptical About Her Activism: Report

WorldNews Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Greta Thunberg's Father Sceptical About Her Activism: ReportSvante Thunberg, father of Eco-warrior Greta Thunberg, thinks his daughter is happier being an activist but admitted in an interview he had reservations about her taking up the struggle. ......
News video: Greta Thunberg To Interview David Attenborough

Greta Thunberg To Interview David Attenborough 00:33

 Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg will interview Sir David Attenborough on BBC radio. Thunberg is guest editing the corporation's flagship radio news program; the Radio 4 "Today" show. The interview will take place during a special climate edition on December 30 at 6 a.m. (1 a.m. ET). The...

Greta Thunberg back to protesting outside Swedish parliament [Video]Greta Thunberg back to protesting outside Swedish parliament

Greta Thunberg and her fellow school strikers have given the world's politicians an F for their work on the climate crisis in 2019 and said that they must try harder.

Top 10 Youngest and Most Influential Activists [Video]Top 10 Youngest and Most Influential Activists

The kids are certainly alright! For this list, we’re looking at people who became prominent activists at a young age in the 21st century. Our countdown includes Greta Thunberg, The Parkland Students..

Greta Thunberg's father told her to launch climate protests alone as he revealed activism helped her depression


Telegraph.co.uk

Greta's very happy with her activism, says father

London, Dec 30 (IANS) The father of Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish environment activist, has said that she "changed" and has become "very happy" as a...
Sify

ARTHURGCARTER1

WORLD LEADER 1 ARTHUR GEORGE CARTER Greta Thunberg's Father Svante Thunberg Sceptical About Her Activism: Report https://t.co/k1puI5tYYB via @ndtv 2 hours ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Greta Thunberg's Father Sceptical About Her Activism: Report https://t.co/RYzEYYnN3Z https://t.co/ID8SbiYM8Z 2 hours ago

