Family of teen who died from Taser reaches $12 million settlement

The family of a 15-year-old who died after a Michigan state trooper stunned him with a Taser has settled a wrongful-death lawsuit against the Michigan State Police for $12 million, a family lawyer said.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources $27 Million Settlement For Sacramento Family A Sacramento family will get $27 million after a deputy was found at fault for crashing into them and causing a lifelong injury. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 02:32Published 1 week ago Boise takes major step toward ending family homelessness in Ada County Boise City Council unanimously approved $2 million Tuesday for an effort to end family homelessness by 2025 in Ada County. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 01:14Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Family of Teen Who Died After Being Tased Reaches $12 Million Settlement After a state trooper fired a Taser at 15-year-old Damon Grimes, the teen crashed into a truck and died. His family is expected to receive $7.8 million from the...

NYTimes.com 12 hours ago



Michigan settles lawsuit over teen’s death for $12 million DETROIT (AP) — The family of a Detroit teenager who crashed an all-terrain vehicle and died after he was shot with a Taser has reached a $12 million settlement...

Seattle Times 3 days ago





Tweets about this