Family of teen who died from Taser reaches $12 million settlement

The Age Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The family of a 15-year-old who died after a Michigan state trooper stunned him with a Taser has settled a wrongful-death lawsuit against the Michigan State Police for $12 million, a family lawyer said.
