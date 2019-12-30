Global  

Monty Python star Neil Innes dies aged 75

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
LONDON (AP) — Monty Python writer and actor Neil Innes has died aged 75, his agent has confirmed. The comedian and musician died of natural causes Sunday night, agent Nigel Morton said. Innes was known for his work with the British comedy group Monty Python and The Bonzo Dog Band. A statement released on behalf […]
