Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Detroit, 9 p.m. No. 7 Baylor vs. Jackson State, 3 p.m. No. 9 Memphis vs. Tulane, 9 p.m. No. 10 Villanova vs. Xavier, 6:30 p.m. Most Read StoriesEveryone is talking about Marshawn Lynch, but Sunday night's Seahawks-49ers game really is about Russell Wilson | Matt CalkinsOnce again, the Seahawks had Marshawn […] 👓 View full article