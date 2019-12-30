Global  

Pompeo to visit Ukraine as Senate weighs impeachment trial

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Ukraine this week, making his first trip to the country at the heart of President Donald Trump’s impeachment. As the Senate weighs options for a trial, Pompeo will depart Thursday on a five-nation tour of Europe and Central Asia. Ukraine will be the first stop […]
News video: 7 Things to Know About How a Senate Impeachment Trial Works

7 Things to Know About How a Senate Impeachment Trial Works 01:33

 7 Things to Know About How a Senate Impeachment Trial Works. 1. Senators take an oath to "do impartial justice.". Though Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has stated, "I'm not an impartial juror," the wording of the required Constitutional oath is clear on the necessary impartiality. 2. A...

Biden clarifies Stance on testifying for Trump's impeachment trial [Video]Biden clarifies Stance on testifying for Trump's impeachment trial

Joe Biden said in an interview he would not comply with a Senate subpoena for the impeachment trial. According to Reuters, Biden said it would be a tactic by President Donald Trump to distract from his..

On Deck In New Year, U.S. Senate Handles Impeachment Trial [Video]On Deck In New Year, U.S. Senate Handles Impeachment Trial

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he thinks one or two Democrats will join the Republicans in voting to acquit the president, Jeff Wagner reports (1:23). WCCO 4 News At 5 - December 27, 2019

Biden ‘Clarifies’ He Didn’t Mean It When He Said He Would Defy Senate Impeachment Subpoena

Former Vice President Joe Biden made news heading into the weekend on the subject of whether he would comply with any possible subpoena from the Senate for his...
Mediaite

Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnessesThe White House on Sunday signalled comfort with plans by Senate Republicans to avoid new witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, while a top...
WorldNews

Soriano310ms

Micheal Soriano Pompeo to Visit Ukraine as Senate Weighs Impeachment Trial https://t.co/VenI8JobCy 1 minute ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Pompeo to visit Ukraine as Senate weighs impeachment trial https://t.co/LnKzQekGvJ 2 minutes ago

baltsunworld

Sun Nation/World Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Ukraine this week as the Senate weighs Trump’s impeachment trial https://t.co/gA5ZsiKbcg 3 minutes ago

News3LV

KSNV News 3 Pompeo will meet with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. https://t.co/kkI5XohYMg 4 minutes ago

globeandmail

The Globe and Mail Pompeo to visit Ukraine as U.S. Senate weighs impeachment trial https://t.co/7cEyxprKND https://t.co/UgsDaGrxlM 6 minutes ago

Big2News

Big 2 News KMID Pompeo to visit Ukraine as Senate weighs impeachment trial https://t.co/kgB8Aom7TV 6 minutes ago

julise57

Rev. Dr. Michael Schmidt RT @Jade_Rousseau: Pompeo to visit Ukraine as Senate weighs impeachment trial #InPlainSight #WakeUpAmerica ⤵️ https://t.co/Mg1oWdxpbs 7 minutes ago

littleredblog

littleredblog #Pompeo to visit #Ukraine as Senate weighs impeachment trial https://t.co/5Xghh0WGIY 9 minutes ago

