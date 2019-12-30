Pompeo to visit Ukraine as Senate weighs impeachment trial
Monday, 30 December 2019 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Ukraine this week, making his first trip to the country at the heart of President Donald Trump’s impeachment. As the Senate weighs options for a trial, Pompeo will depart Thursday on a five-nation tour of Europe and Central Asia. Ukraine will be the first stop […]
7 Things to Know About How a Senate Impeachment Trial Works. 1. Senators take an oath to "do impartial justice.". Though Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has stated, "I'm not an impartial juror," the wording of the required Constitutional oath is clear on the necessary impartiality. 2. A...
Joe Biden said in an interview he would not comply with a Senate subpoena for the impeachment trial. According to Reuters, Biden said it would be a tactic by President Donald Trump to distract from his..